MACS Petitions For Federal Cabin Cleaning Guidelines

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society ( MACS ) Worldwide has sent a letter to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to petition these agencies to commit to uniform standards for automotive repair service shops for sanitizing the cabins of vehicles.

The letter explains, It is estimated in 2020 there are 287.3 million vehicles operating on roads throughout the United States. These vehicles are operated by more than 227.8 million motorists, serviced by 763,700 auto service technicians and mechanics at 166,000 different automotive service facilities in the U.S., all needing protection from the coronavirus. Each vehicle cabin is a small, self-contained, climate-controlled environment, which restricts movement, requires close contact of occupants, and repeated touching of interior surfaces. Air conditioning panel outlets are close to occupants’ faces, directing air at the occupant’s face, mouth and nose.

The instrument panel surface can become contaminated by breathing/coughing of front seat occupants. Panel A/C outlets airflow will pull air from the panel surface, mixing it and delivering it toward the cabin interior.

MACS requests, Service technicians need guidelines for pre-cleaning vehicles prior to service to protect themselves from transmittable diseases and harmful bacteria. They also need guidelines for dealing with challenges like servicing cabin air filters, evaporators, and system airflow components, which may become contaminated with virus.

Finally, guidelines similar to others, are needed for cleaning and disinfecting vehicles, both for the consumer, and service facilities, before returning them to the customer.