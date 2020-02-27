MACS Host Successful 2020 Training Event And Trade Show

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide’s 40th anniversary training event and trade show was a hit in Nashville, according to event organizers. The event included more than 700 attendees, 37 speakers and 70 exhibitors, 14 industry award winners and a bit of NASCAR excitement.

“MACS celebrated its 40th anniversary in Nashville in grand style, with a visit to Music Row included, said Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer. “We were impressed with the engagement of attendees in training classes for mobile A/C repair for automotive, light duty, heavy-duty and off-road vehicles. We are looking forward to next year’s training event at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 3-5, 2021.

MACS Recognizes Best New Products of 2020 Trade Show

A panel of independent members of the aftermarket trade press chose three new products to be recognized at the event.

Bergstrom

Recognized for Best Use of Technology in a new product was the eCoolPark no-idle A/C system from Bergstrom. The eCoolPark no-idle system is an electric A/C system that functions without the engine running. This functionality will allow users to work in comfort in their vehicles with the engine off.

Aisin

Aisin was honored for creating the Most Service Friendly product with its new OEM water pump timing belt kits. AISIN takes pride in being the largest water pump supplier to vehicle manufacturers and combines OE matched components into one convenient kit for the aftermarket. The water pump timing belt kit contains the water pump with gaskets and timing belt along with the housing, hydraulic tensioner, idler and tensioner bearings where applicable.

Cintas

The Most Innovative new product was the Cintas First Aid Cabinet. The judges chose this product because they believe every service and repair shop should have one for practical workplace safety. MACS members can save on Cintas products at www.cintas.com.