MACS Board Of Directors Elects Officers For 2019

The board of directors of the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide met during the 2019 Training Event and Trade Show in Anaheim, California, and elected its new slate of officers.

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, Ohio, will serve as MACS chairman and CEO. Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, Florida, will serve as MACS vice chairman. David Jack from DENSO Aftermarket Sales, Long Beach, California, was elected as MACS association treasurer; and Tanya Johnson of Johnny’s Radiator, Warren, Arkansas, will be MACS secretary.

The MACS Board of Directors has 13 members: four members representing service and repair, four members representing distribution, four members representing manufacturing and the past chairman.

Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, Ohio; Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, Florida; Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Company, Scottsdale, Arizona; and Tanya Johnson of Johnny’s Radiator, Warren, Arizona, are the representatives of the service and repair shops.

The distributor members are represented by Randy Rankin of Ranshu, Reno, Nevada, and Largo, Florida; Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, Texas; Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, Georgia; and Agnes Perez Morales of Auto Air Parts of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Representing manufacturers are David Jack of DENSO Products and Services, Long Beach, California; Charlie Roberts of T/CCI Manufacturing, Decatur, Illinois; Al Leupold, of Bergstrom, Rockford, Illinois; and Travis Williams of Honeywell, Johnson City, Tennessee.

Jim Hittman, Badger Refrigeration, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is past chairman.

Each year half of the board members are up for election for a two-year term.

The board meets three times a year, once at the annual training event when officers are elected by the board, and once in the spring to review MACS budget and finances for the next fiscal year and once in the fall.

The theme of MACS 2019 Training Event, which took place Feb. 21-23 in Anaheim, California, was “A/Ccess” to mobile A/C technical information. More than 700 attendees were at the event and MACS exhibit space was sold, out hosting 72 exhibitors and 84 booths.

“This year’s attendees were particularly engaged in and enthusiastic about our training classes and we are grateful for all the presenters, exhibitors and sponsors who participated and supported the MACS event,” said Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer. “We are also looking forward to our 40th anniversary Training Event in 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville next Feb. 19-22.”

Also at this year’s event, a panel of independent members of the aftermarket trade press chose three new products to be recognized.

Recognized for Best Use of Technology in a new product was the NEO+ by Globus Sistemas Electronicos of Brazil. A Globus news release states that, “After the huge success of the Globus Neo family, Globus Electronics proudly presents the Neo+. OLED graphic display control panel. Featuring dynamic function backlighting, features coming from Fox panel, allows a simple and easy interface. Endless knob with an embedded button makes navigation even more intuitive. Bluetooth and WiFi capable, Neo+ is available in a vertical or horizontal model. Neo2+ and Neo3+ panels leverage all of the flexibility and customization provided by Globus Electronics.”

Mahle was honored for creating the Most Service Friendly product with its new Arctic Pro ACX 2280 R-1234yf refrigerant handling system. The company states, “Mahle ArcticPRO ACX2280, which is designed with a unique, ergonomic service door, offers an intuitive, state of the art user interface, navigated through a beautiful 7” capacitive touchscreen. A built-in LED status indicator light at the top of the unit, which is visible from anywhere in the shop, notifies your technicians of completed service. Wireless communication features ensure automatic, permanent software updates. The integrated refrigerant identifier ensures that the proper refrigerant is being serviced and prevents contamination of the unit and your customer’s A/C system. An optional thermal printer offers the technician and the customer a quick print out of services rendered.”

The Yellow Jacket ManTooth Wireless Digital Pressure /Temperature Gauge automotive kit was recognized as the Most Innovative new product. Ritchie engineering states, “The YELLOW JACKET ManTooth Wireless Digital Pressure/Temperature Gauge Automotive Kit uses Bluetooth technology and an app to provide service centers and technicians with the ability to perform an accurate vehicle A/C system check in less than three minutes (on average). The Automotive ManTooth Kit utilizes a free downloadable app to calculate and display the system’s actual readings in an easy-to-read format on an iPhone, iPad or Android device. Adding this to your current courtesy inspection or multipoint inspection process on every vehicle that rolls up to your shop is efficient and easy. It provides an exact A/C system health status for your customer and maximizes the opportunity to up-sell additional A/C service.”