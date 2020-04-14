Connect with us

Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Impact Wrench, Socket Set

Now through May 10, when you buy the Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench, get a free stubby impact socket set.
The 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench (AWP050M) offers 635 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque in a compact body. It also features a variable-speed trigger for optimal speed regulation, one-hand forward/reverse with integrated three-position regulator for ease of use and a rubber-injected overlay that is resistant to oils and acids.

The 15-piece 1/2-in. Drive Metric Stubby Impact Socket Set (E041661) features a through hole for a retaining ring and/or pin, a tough black satin finish and is made of forged molybdenum steel. Included sizes range from 3/8 in. to 1 in.

Now through May 10, 2020, when you buy the Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Air Impact Wrench, get a free stubby impact socket set.

For more information, visit mactools.com.

