Lumax Lubrication Kit Conveniently Organizes Accessories
Lumax released a new Lubrication Accessory Kit that holds Lumax’s 11 most popular lubrication accessories. The kit allows you to organize and store your lubrication accessories in a convenient storage case. The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices.
The Lubrication Kit includes:
- LX-1205: Grease Hose 12 in. with Spring
- LX-1400: Standard Grease Coupler
- LX-1404: 90o Grease Coupler
- LX-1406: 360o Swivel Grease Coupler
- LX-1407: Right Angled Grease Coupler
- LX-1409: 4-1/2 in. Push-Type Adapter
- LX-1410: Needle Nose Adapter 3/4 in.
- LX-1411: Needle Nose Adapter 1-1/2 in.
- LX-1412: Needle Nose Adapter 7 in.
- LX-1416: S.S. Grease Injector Needle
- LX-1418: Seal O Adapter with Rubber Tip
For additional information, visit Lumax.