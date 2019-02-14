News/Lumax
Lumax Lubrication Kit Conveniently Organizes Accessories

Lumax released a new Lubrication Accessory Kit that holds Lumax’s 11 most popular lubrication accessories. The kit allows you to organize and store your lubrication accessories in a convenient storage case. The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices.

The Lubrication Kit includes:

  • LX-1205: Grease Hose 12 in. with Spring
  • LX-1400: Standard Grease Coupler
  • LX-1404: 90o Grease Coupler
  • LX-1406: 360o Swivel Grease Coupler
  • LX-1407: Right Angled Grease Coupler
  • LX-1409: 4-1/2 in. Push-Type Adapter
  • LX-1410: Needle Nose Adapter 3/4 in.
  • LX-1411: Needle Nose Adapter 1-1/2 in.
  • LX-1412: Needle Nose Adapter 7 in.
  • LX-1416: S.S. Grease Injector Needle
  • LX-1418: Seal O Adapter with Rubber Tip

For additional information, visit Lumax.

