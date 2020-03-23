Lucas Oil Transmission Fix Corrects Common Issues

Lucas Oil Transmission Fix is a solvent-free transmission supplement that contains base additives to help stop slips, hesitation and rough shifting in high mileage transmissions.

Manufactured by Lucas Oil Products, the American-based manufacturer and distributor of lubricants and additives, Transmission Fix is designed to reduce the effects of worn transmission components and delay costly repairs.

Intended to solve issues common with automatic transmissions, Lucas Transmission Fix is blended with special additives that help prevent problems that develop over time. For smooth shifting between gears, this additive builds viscosity to improve the grip between the clutch plates responsible for gear shifts and in locking torque converters.

“Transmission issues are a mess to deal with. They can be difficult to fix and most often come with an expensive price tag. Lucas Transmission Fix was created to be an affordable solution to slips, hard shifts and other common transmission problems,” said Morgan Lucas, SVP of sales, Lucas Oil Products. “Its solvent-free formula makes it compatible with all automatic transmissions, except CVTs, and the low price point makes it an affordable option for vehicle owners who can’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars on repairs.”

Whether you operate a motorhome, tow truck, or regular daily driver, Lucas Transmission Fix is proven to stop most seal leaks, extend fluid life and extend protection to planetary gears.