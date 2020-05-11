Connect with us

Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

 

With the harmful effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) still being felt throughout the world, Lucas Oil Products, the California-based distributor and manufacturer of oils and additives, is placing a renewed focus on the local communities in and around Indiana and Southern California, providing much-needed assistance to the communities that are an integral part of the Lucas Oil family. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Lucas Oil Hand Sanitizer sold will be donated to high-risk facilities and organizations including local and regional senior centers, homeless shelters, and more.

“Following the incredibly high demand for our alcohol-based hand sanitizer and the important role that product is playing in helping to keep people safe, we wanted to find additional ways to show our support and give back,” said Forrest Lucas, president and CEO of Lucas Oil Products. “There’s no better place to focus our efforts than right here at home in Indianapolis and Corona where the local communities have always shown us nothing but love and support.”

Lucas’ liquid formula is fast-acting and has a milder odor than isopropyl-based hand sanitizers. Lucas Hand Sanitizer is also made using glycerin additives that help keep your hands from feeling dry and cracked, said the company. 

Available in a 64-fluid ounce (2 quarts) refill bottle, Lucas Hand Sanitizer is a convenient solution for on-the-go hand sanitation when soap and water aren’t readily available.

Lucas Oil Hand Sanitizer is available for purchase online at Eckart Supply and other distributors nationwide.

