Connect with us

Products

Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner

Developed by Lucas Oil Products, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner contains additives to improve fuel economy, reduce exhaust emissions and increase power.
Advertisement
 

on

Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner is a powerful fuel additive designed to clean the entire fuel system from the gasoline tank to the fuel pump and fuel injectors. In addition, it removes carbon deposits on intake valves and combustion chambers, including piston tops. Great for your daily driver, motorcycle, high-performance vehicle and classic car.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Developed by Lucas Oil Products, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner contains a unique blend of Lucas’ exclusive additives to improve fuel economy, reduce exhaust emissions (nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide) and increase power, because a clean engine is an efficient engine.

Part #10669 (5 oz.) | Part #10512 (16 oz.)
Additionally, Lucas Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner also lubricates the upper cylinder area, reducing wear on piston rings and cylinder walls. It contains no alcohol or harsh solvents that could damage seals or gaskets.

Key Benefits of Lucas Oil’s Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner include:
Removes carbon deposits
Eliminates knocking and pinging caused by Combustion Chamber Deposits
Raises mpg and improves performance
Significantly reduces harmful emissions

For best results, pour an entire bottle of Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner into the vehicle fuel tank and fill with any grade of gasoline, up to 30 gallons, and continue use every 3,000-4,000 miles, or up to three times between oil changes.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

Products: Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Products: Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

Advertisement

on

Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner

on

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

on

California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

on

Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Featured: Shop Safety: An Ongoing Concern

Products: Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

Products: California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

Products: Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect