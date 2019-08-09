Lucas Oil Announces Complete Engine Treatment For Gas And Diesel Engines

Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment provides a comprehensive, high-quality solution to clean, lubricate and improve the overall health and performance of nearly any engine – gas or diesel, 4-stroke or 2-stroke. Developed by Lucas Oil Products Inc, the American-based manufacturer and distributor of additive and lubricant products, Complete Engine Treatment is designed to be used in fuel or engine oil and boasts a wide range of benefits for a vast array of vehicles.

Lucas Complete Engine Treatment is a unique formulation that, when added to fuel, works by not only cleaning, but also lubricating multiple systems within your vehicle, removing deposits, protecting against corrosion, and ensuring a more complete fuel burn, which directly correlates to lower emissions as well as increased power and fuel mileage. When added to engine oil, Complete Engine Treatment can withstand the harshest of conditions to clean the engine, while also forming a protective barrier against heat and improving oil flow in cold weather.

This multi-system cleaner and lubricant counteracts the corrosive effects of ethanol in fuel, stabilizing it in the process. Complete Engine Treatment is also alcohol-free, opting to blend in petroleum for added lubrication instead of the potentially harmful alcohol found in other competing product lines.

“Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment provides the perfect combination of cleaning and protection,” said Greg Hewgill, Technical Director, Lucas Oil Products. “Regardless of the engine type, Complete Engine Treatment is able to increase performance and longevity through an innovative formula developed in our Lucas Oil Labs. This formula is devoid of alcohol and is not hygroscopic, meaning it won’t absorb moisture from humid air, making it ideal for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles and even service equipment. If it has an engine, it can benefit from Lucas Complete Engine Treatment.”

Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment is now available at AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Advance Auto Parts and more.

For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com.