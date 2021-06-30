LUBEGARD Introduces Brand New 2-In-1 Combination Tip

International Lubricants Inc. (ILI), makers of LUBEGARD automotive branded lubricants, announced the introduction and immediate availability of Kooler Kleen Transmission Cooler Line Flush with NEW 2-in-1 fitting (PN 19001-UNV).

This 2-in-1 design combines the company’s original 5/16-inch and cone tips in one fitting. The cone tip is easily unscrewed to access the 5/16-inch fitting underneath. The 2-in-1 design eliminates the need to stock multiple cans and is more user friendly with a wider range of applications including CVT and DCT transmissions.

Kooler Kleen 19001-UNV will supersede Kooler Kleen part numbers 19001 and 19111.

