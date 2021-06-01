Connect with us

LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform

 

The new LOCTITE-Xplore e-learning platform offers the collective learning of its experts to Industrial Manufacturing and Design, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Engineering, and Vehicle Repair and Maintenance professionals, anywhere, anytime. Developed for desktop, tablet and mobile experiences, LOCTITE-Xplore is free for all users and modules can be completed at the learner’s own pace. It will also house live learning sessions to help participants make informed decisions within their area of expertise. 

LOCTITE-Xplore currently offers two modules, with new topics in development:
• How to increase reliability and prevent threaded assembly failures using threadlockers

• How to increase safety and avoid common application pitfalls in windscreen bonding

“The LOCTITE-Xplore content is based on the accumulated knowledge of more than 65 years of practical expertise and we’re excited to share it with industry professionals as an extension of our unparalleled services,“ said Eric Saunders, Vice President Global Head of Marketing and Strategy. “The platform, with its animation and engaging characters, gives a twist to traditional e-learning modules. Learning should be fun, so we’ve built Xplore with that experience in mind.“  

Begin your learning experience with three easy steps at https://loctite-x.litmoseu.com/self-signup.

