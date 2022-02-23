 Livestream: Applying Mechanical Inspection Tools To Ignition Drivability Issues
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Livestream: OBD Zero Diagnostics In An OBDII World

on

Read Your Copy of the February Digital Edition Now

on

Read Your Copy of the January Digital Edition Now

on

Read Your Copy of the December Digital Edition Now
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO) Video
play

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO)

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Featured

Livestream: OBD Zero Diagnostics In An OBDII World

Join us at 2PM EST on Friday, February 25 for this live event sponsored by Summit Racing.
 

on

The basics of diagnostics are often ignored in favor of scan tools. But, it is the basics of fuel, ignition and compression that are at the heart of many sophisticated tools that connect to the OBDII connector.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this live event, we will look at how core diagnostic tests apply on a small-block Chevy and the latest OBDII engine management systems.

• Basic health check of the engine using compression and leak-down tests.

• Build on the wiring discussion by installing an ignition box.

• Show how to install and set the distributor.

• Use the timing light to set it up the distributor. 

• Show advance movement with a timing light.

• Show dwell and engine RPM measurement.

• Cover voltage to the coil and discuss the primary and secondary winding.

• Show a waveform of the new ignition box.

Join us at 2PM EST on Friday, February 25 for this live event sponsored by Summit Racing.

Advertisement

View Live and On Demand on the YouTube and Facebook channels for Underhood Service and Tomorrow’s Technician.

UHS YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/UnderhoodService

T2 YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/TomorrowsTechnician

UHS Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TomorrowsTechnicianMag

T2 Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/UnderhoodService

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Featured: Training Livestream Coming To Tomorrow’s Tech October 12!

Featured: Read The September Digital Magazine Now!

Featured: The August Issue Is Available Now For Free

Featured: To Our Readers: We Need Your Help!

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService