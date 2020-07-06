Connect with us

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Disconnect fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage with these pliers.
Disconnect fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage with Lisle Corp.’s Button Connector Pliers (P/N 35070).

These pliers work great on Delphi two tab connectors and some import vehicles. They can also be used on some electrical connectors. Included is a 23-in. cable for hard-to-reach connectors.

Ratcheting pliers lock in place so two hands can be used to separate connectors. The grips are double-dipped for comfort. The cable is replaceable.

For more info: lislecorp.com.

