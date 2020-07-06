Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Disconnect fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage with Lisle Corp.’s Button Connector Pliers (P/N 35070).

These pliers work great on Delphi two tab connectors and some import vehicles. They can also be used on some electrical connectors. Included is a 23-in. cable for hard-to-reach connectors.

Ratcheting pliers lock in place so two hands can be used to separate connectors. The grips are double-dipped for comfort. The cable is replaceable.

For more info: lislecorp.com.