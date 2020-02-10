Lisle Low Pro Filter Socket Set Fits Popular Canister Sockets

The Lisle Low Pro Filter Socket Set (13270) includes seven of the most popular canister sockets that work on many applications.

The set features very low profile, six point 24mm, 25mm, 27mm, 28mm, 29mm, 32mm and 36mm sockets for use on oil and fuel filter canisters when replacing an element. Sockets can be used with a 3/8 in. drive.

The set includes:

13280 – 25mm for Fleetguard filter on motorhomes, buses, and some medium size trucks with Cummins engine. Also some K&N filters

13290 – 28mm for 2010-2018, 6.7L Dodge Cummins Fuel Filter Canister

13310 – 24mm for Cadillac and some BMW

13320 – 27mm for 2003 and later Mercedes 1.8L, Smart and some VW

14500 – 36mm for Ford 6.0L diesel fuel and oil filter housings, Mini Cooper and some BMW oil filter housings, and Mack Truck oil filter housing

14600 – 29mm (1-1/8″) for Dodge Cummins fuel filter housing

14700 – 32mm (1-1/4″) for GM Ecotec, 2.0L, 2.2L and 2.4L four cylinder oil filter housing; some Saturn and Saab

Link: Lisle