German oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY will become an official supplier to Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties. The powersports distributor has added the complete LIQUI MOLY two-wheeler range to its assortment.

“This is a very important step for us toward even better product availability throughout the country,” said Carlos Travé, who is responsible for the motorbike trade at LIQUI MOLY.

LIQUI MOLY offers a wide range of motor oils: for four- and two-stroke engines, for road machines and enduros, for ATVs and snowmobiles. Altogether, there are about two dozen different oils. Their quality is so high that all the teams in the Moto2 and Moto3 motorcycle world championship series have been using LIQUI MOLY oil for years. LIQUI MOLY offers more than just motor oils; it also supplies fork oils, transmission fluids, air filter oils, additives, brake fluids, chain spray and visor cleaner.

“Such a wide range of powersports chemicals is unique,” said Jeff Derge, vice-president of sales/marketing at Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties. “We are delighted to now offer this broad spectrum to our customers.”

Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties is the largest distributor in the powersports aftermarket, supplying more than 10,000 dealers in the U.S.

The U.S. is one of the few countries in which the oil and additive specialist from Germany does not sell its products via independent importers, but has its own subsidiary, LIQUI MOLY USA. The 32 employees are spread all over the country.

This enables us to react very quickly and flexibly and offer our customers the best service on site and across all time zones,” added Travé.

Parts Unlimited is one of the world’s largest distributors of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corp., headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties sell to more than 10,000 dealerships in the U.S. and continues to expand its market penetration worldwide with its sister companies, Parts Canada, and Parts Europe.