LIQUI MOLY, Stevens-Miller Racing Announce 2019 Partnership



LIQUI MOLY USA has announced its sponsorship of Stevens-Miller Racing (SMR) for the 2019 TA2 season. The agreement is for LIQUI MOLY branding of one team car as well as one of the SMR team transporters. SMR will use LIQUI MOLY lubricants and additives exclusively in their TA2 cars in The Trans Am Presented by Pirelli 2019 season.

“In 2019, LIQUI MOLY will have us covered inside and out,” SMR Owner Joseph Stevens said. “Last season we were introduced to the LIQUI MOLY product range by USA Automotive Supply’s Steve Sharp, and our drivetrain has never looked better. Now we use LIQUI MOLY products in everything, including in our transporters and personal vehicles. Every vehicle fielded by Stevens-Miller Racing will be running the LIQUI MOLY engine oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid and drivetrain oil.

“We were skeptical at first. On the other hand LIQUI MOLY never had a doubt,” added Stevens. “They sent field application specialist Stefan Braun to Detroit to test with our engine builder Prefix and the dyno results were clear enough, but after the first race we had our samples analyzed by Blackstone Laboratories in Indiana. Without a doubt, our engine wear was drastically reduced with LIQUI MOLY. The intense heat during Indianapolis this year had our engines running temps off the chart, but LIQUI MOLY never broke down, never gave up — it kept our engines running.”

LIQUI MOLY USA Application Specialist Stefan Braun said, “Stevens-Miller Racing will use LIQUI MOLY oils in conjunction with our MoS2 anti-friction additives in their engines, transmissions and rear ends. The team will also use our racing spec brake fluid and our central hydraulic fluid in their steering. Because none of our products are bottled in the U.S., they must meet or exceed the higher European standard. Our Touring High Tech 20w50 conventional, racing synthetics, and gear oil when used with our MoS2 friction reducer, will greatly increase power and reduce wear in any racecar and we use the same technology in the oil for your daily driver.”

Stevens added that with this agreement, SMR will be a partner in LIQUI MOLY’s U.S. marketing program for 2019 and beyond.

LIQUI MOLY USA President Sebastian Zelger said that participating in the Trans Am is a natural fit for LIQUI MOLY as a company. “Our products stand the toughest test in any application: European, Asian, domestic, racing or heavy duty. Worldwide, you will find LIQUI MOLY in all forms of motorsport. Joining with USA Automotive Supply to directly support Stevens-Miller Racing in TA2 is exciting for us and a great way to highlight our domestic and racing applications.

“Our use of motorsports to expand the reach of our product and our distributors works for us worldwide,” Zelger added. “Our technical partnership with Prefix is a direct result of working with SMR, USA Automotive Supply and their shared Sales and Marketing Manager Steve Sharp. Our goal is to expand LIQUI MOLY racing use and domestic brand recognition through participation with SMR, Prefix and The Trans Am Presented by Pirelli. There is nothing more ‘domestic’ and exciting than the Camaros, Mustangs and Dodge Challengers of Trans Am’s TA2 series.”

Stevens added, “As a team owner, I could not be more proud to represent a great company like LIQUI MOLY for 2019. Our cars and transporters are going to be top notch as will be our new corporate hospitality area. Our goal is to deliver for our sponsors and suppliers on track and off. We know measurable results are required at the check stand as well as the bank account and we are dedicated to provide just that.”