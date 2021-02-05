Connect with us

LIQUI MOLY, FCP Euro Start The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

 

The motorsport team of automotive parts specialist FCP Euro is taking part in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge this year for the first time. Alongside as main sponsor will be the German oil brand LIQUI MOLY. “

We are delighted to support such a strong team,” said Sebastian Zelger, CEO of LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada. “FCP Euro is not only a successful racing team, but also a customer of ours. This combination only works if you are 100% convinced of the products.” 

LIQUI MOLY has already been the main sponsor of the FCP Euro motorsport team for three years, starting at the time in touring car sport. This season, there will be a change of class: With a Mercedes-AMG GT4, the team will compete in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“The Mercedes-AMG doesn’t just look great,” said Zelger. “It also underlines the fact that we have the special motor oils that most vehicles of the European manufacturers need. And what has been proven on the racetrack also delivers top performance in everyday life.”

In addition to operating a professional motorsports program, FCP Euro offers quality replacement car parts catering to European automotive enthusiasts with a focus on DIY. FCP Euro offers parts kits that provide owners all the parts necessary to complete maintenance and repairs on their cars, a large catalog of instructional videos, and a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee on all parts including consumables. The FCP Euro parts catalog features over 150,000 Genuine, OE, and OEM replacement parts. In 2020, FCP Euro appeared on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time, exceeding $100 million in annual revenue for the first time.

The first race of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the LIQUI MOLY look will take place in mid-May. There, the car will encounter another vehicle with the LIQUI MOLY logo: a BMW M4 GT4 from Turner Motorsport. 

