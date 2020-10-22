Connect with us

Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

Strong and solvent-resistant, the wipes are ideal for wiping machines and rough parts but soft enough for cleaning skin or preparing surfaces.
New Pig has recently introduced the PIG Bucket of Cleaning Wipes — disposable wipes in a bucket that allow users to create cleaning wipes by adding their own antibacterial cleaner, disinfectant or sanitizer to the bucket of PIG dry wipes.

The cellulose/polyester blended, low-lint wipers are quarter-folded for easy pulling and dispensing from the bucket when saturated.  

The Bucket of Cleaning Wipes works with EPA List N disinfectants and commercial/professional-grade cleaners and sanitizers without reducing effectiveness of killing pathogens. Strong and solvent-resistant, the wipes are ideal for wiping machines and rough parts but soft enough for cleaning skin or preparing surfaces.

A closed, all-in-one bucket system means less contamination and employee exposure to chemical vapors, spills and splashes, and the easy-to-reseal polyethylene bucket with clear sidewalls makes it easy to safely store wipes and monitor usage. Additionally, saturating wipers in a bucket helps reduce waste compared to using dry wipers with multiple spray bottles.  

For more information call 1-800-HOT-HOGS, visit www.newpig.com or contact one of New Pig’s distribution partners. 

