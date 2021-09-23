Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Click Here to Read More

Symptom:

Some CT200H vehicles may exhibit a vibration due to a rough idle or tapping noise from the hybrid transaxle after a cold soak. The check engine light may be on with codes P0300, P0301, P0302 or P0304 stored in the ECM.

Correction:

Lexus has released new software for the ECM to resolve the condition. If the vehicle has already been serviced for this condition, there will be a sticker affixed under the hood. After the vehicle is reflashed, allow the vehicle to cold soak to confirm that the problem is no longer present.