Leece-Neville Offers School Bus Starters, Alternators

Leece-Neville has introduced a comprehensive offering of starters and alternators – including the latest IdlePro and IdlePro Extreme alternators, and PowerPro Extreme 5 starters – designed specifically for school buses, helping to deliver the performance and reliability these applications need every single school day.

Click Here to Read More

With IdlePro and IdlePro Extreme alternators and the PowerPro Extreme 5 starter motor, as well as the 4000 series of high-amp alternators, Prestolite and Leece-Neville products are engineered to help ensure consistent power at the start and then to every vital vehicle system – cameras, air conditioning, wheelchair lifts, warning lights, and more – even at idle. For decades, Prestolite has worked closely with original equipment manufacturers and school districts to develop alternators and starters that meet the unique electrical load requirements of school buses, said the company.

“We’re proud to be the go-to provider for original equipment manufacturers and a preferred aftermarket supplier of alternators and starters to school bus garages across the country,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of sales and marketing, Prestolite. “And with our hassle-free ‘Prestolite Power Promise’ warranty, school bus technicians can count on us to keep their buses moving.”

Leece-Neville IdlePro and IdlePro Extreme alternators produce output at low engine speeds, a vital feature for vehicles that spend most of their working lives at low RPM while also powering higher-than-usual electrical draws. Features can include:

• 12V, 210- and 240-amp outputs available in a dual internal fan design;

• 12V, 280-, 325-, 350- and 420-amp outputs available in a best-in-class brushless design;

• Minimum of 63% to 90% of a unit’s rated maximum output at engine idle (certain applications);

• Remote sense capable – returns battery to full charge between stops and reduces overall charging time;

• Rated up to 125°C – ideal for the high-temperature environment commonly found in school bus applications;

• eCoated, heavy-duty housing to reduce corrosion and improve vibration resistance;

• All new, no core; and

• Assembled in America.