Launch Tech Introduces IP65 Protected Scan Tool

Launch Tech PAD II AE scan tool tablet

Launch Tech’s PAD II AE is an IP65 protected, drop-tested Android based scan tool tablet with a 10.1 inch high resolution capacitive touch screen. The scan tool features Tech To Tech Live Remote diagnostic support capability with optional free based Identifix Repair Hotline service with live remote access. The PAD II AE includes Auto-ID that functions on all available vehicle systems and modules with OE-level access to Asian, European and domestic applications for module coding, resets, relearns and bi-directional capabilities with new exotic vehicle coverage for Maserati, Ferrari, Bentley and Aston Martin.

