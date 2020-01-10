Connect with us

News

Launch Tech Introduces IP65 Protected Scan Tool

The scan tool features Tech To Tech Live Remote Diagnostic Support capability.
Advertisement
 

on

Launch Tech’s PAD II AE is an IP65-protected, drop-tested, Android-based scan tool tablet with a 10.1-in. high-resolution capacitive touch screen.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The scan tool features Tech To Tech Live Remote Diagnostic Support capability with optional fee-based Identifix repair hotline service with live remote access.

The PAD II AE includes Auto-ID that functions on all available vehicle systems and modules with OE-level access to Asian, European and domestic applications for module coding, resets, relearns and bi-directional capabilities with new exotic vehicle coverage for Maserati, Ferrari, Bentley and Aston Martin.

For more info: launchtechusa.com

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Launch Tech Introduces IP65 Protected Scan Tool

on

Centric Parts Awarded For Outstanding Service Levels

on

Lucas Oil Products Extends And Expands Partnership With PBR

on

Christian Brothers Automotive Extends Customer Warranty
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Centric Parts Awarded For Outstanding Service Levels

News: Lucas Oil Products Extends And Expands Partnership With PBR

News: Christian Brothers Automotive Extends Customer Warranty

News: IPA Offers Cleaning Kit For Multiple Uses

News: Ritchie Adds To Yellow Jacket Line

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect
Newsletter Signup