Launch Tech Introduces IP65 Protected Scan Tool

Launch Tech’s PAD II AE is an IP65-protected, drop-tested, Android-based scan tool tablet with a 10.1-in. high-resolution capacitive touch screen.

The scan tool features Tech To Tech Live Remote Diagnostic Support capability with optional fee-based Identifix repair hotline service with live remote access.

The PAD II AE includes Auto-ID that functions on all available vehicle systems and modules with OE-level access to Asian, European and domestic applications for module coding, resets, relearns and bi-directional capabilities with new exotic vehicle coverage for Maserati, Ferrari, Bentley and Aston Martin.

For more info: launchtechusa.com