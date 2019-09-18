Latest MAHLE Aftermarket Video Unveils 1,100-HP Hemi Dodge Challenger By Petty’s Garage

The unveiling of the supercharged, 1,100-HP MAHLE Dodge Challenger, the grand prize in the 2019 MAHLE “Drive with the Original” technician promotion, is shown in the third in a series of videos posted to the MAHLE Aftermarket North America YouTube Channel. The MAHLE Challenger, built by Petty’s Garage, will be awarded to one lucky technician at AAPEX 2019, which takes place Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

“This car could only have been created by Petty’s Garage. They have the people, the tools and the relationships with quality manufacturers like MAHLE to bring it all together,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “The people at Petty’s are brilliant in what they do; they create functional art. But it’s not the kind that you hang on a wall – they make art that truly performs.”

The video begins as Richard Petty shows Douglas and Marketing Manager Ted Hughes the finished MAHLE Challenger for the first time. Then Petty’s Garage Production Planner Nathan Hare and Aftermarket and Restoration Sales Director Greg Vaughn review the contribution of key suppliers like Kooks headers, Magnaflow exhaust, Procharger superchargers, Forgeline wheels, Continental tires, and Katzkin seating.

The video concludes with Douglas taking Hughes on the inaugural drive in the MAHLE Challenger on the roads around the Petty’s Garage Level Cross, North Carolina, facility.

“I could feel my heart race the moment I started it up,” said Douglas. “I can’t wait for the engine to be fully broken in so we can get a real feel for all the torque that beast has!”

The video is available for viewing at the MAHLE Aftermarket YouTube Channel and on the MAHLE Aftermarket Facebook page.

The “Drive with the Original” promotion kicked off on March 1 and runs through Oct. 1. Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive a trip for two to AAPEX in Las Vegas. The “Original,” Richard Petty, will be present when the finalists each select a keyfob from The King’s signature Charlie One Horse hat – one of which will start the grand prize MAHLE Dodge Challenger from Petty’s Garage.

In addition to the grand prize, hundreds of additional instant win prizes will be awarded, including Richard Petty Driving Experiences, autographed Richard Petty signature Charlie One Horse cowboy hats, autographed No. 43 die-cast model cars and other great prizes.

Information for entering the “Drive With The Original” Promotion is available inside specially marked MAHLE gasket boxes. Complete information about the “Drive with the Original” promotion, including official rules, terms, and conditions, can be found at drivewiththeoriginal.com.