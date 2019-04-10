News/Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group)
ago

KYB Named Co-Man Vendor of the Year by The Group; Autolite Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Chicago Pneumatic Introduces Low Vibration Hammer

KYB Named Co-Man Vendor of the Year by The Group; Autolite Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

JASPER Expands Remanufactured Ford 6F50 Transmission Line

ProMAXX Tool Introduces Broken Screw Extractor Removal Kit

ASE's Advanced Engine Performance Specialist (L1) Test Turns 25

Schumacher Electric Releases 1200 Lumen Floor Lamp With Lithium Ion Replaceable Battery

Federated Member S&W Supply Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Check Out The March Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

TechForce Foundation Celebrates Up-And-Coming Transportation Technicians With 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards

ProMAXX Tool Introduces New 3/8" ProChuck And Key

The Group Co-Man Vendor of the Year—KYB (L-R): Kim Tingley, KYB; Ryan Dickerman, KYB; Paul Kratzer, KYB; Mike Fiorito, KYB; and Chris Murphy, Federated Auto Parts

Two supplier partners of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) were honored at The Group’s recent national meeting. KYB was chosen by members as the Co-Man Vendor of the Year and Autolite was recognized as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill.

“At The Group, the Co-Man operation is a big difference-maker in the marketplace and it is important to our membership that the vendors who participate in Co-Man fully support it,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “The KYB team consistently does an outstanding job supporting the Co-Man program and members of The Group agreed by selecting them for this prestigious honor.”

Presented annually, The Group Co-Man vendor awards honor supplier partners who have shown outstanding dedication and support of The Group Co-Man operation and programs. The Co-Man enterprise began with members deciding to open a jointly-owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.

“High order fill rates are valued by members of The Group. Autolite delivered consistently high order fill rates, allowing them to meet the needs of their customers,” said Pavey. “We congratulate them on this award and thank all supplier partners who participate in Co-Man for their continued support of this very important program.”

Show Full Article