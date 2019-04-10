KYB Named Co-Man Vendor of the Year by The Group; Autolite Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

The Group Co-Man Vendor of the Year—KYB (L-R): Kim Tingley, KYB; Ryan Dickerman, KYB; Paul Kratzer, KYB; Mike Fiorito, KYB; and Chris Murphy, Federated Auto Parts

Two supplier partners of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) were honored at The Group’s recent national meeting. KYB was chosen by members as the Co-Man Vendor of the Year and Autolite was recognized as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill.

“At The Group, the Co-Man operation is a big difference-maker in the marketplace and it is important to our membership that the vendors who participate in Co-Man fully support it,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “The KYB team consistently does an outstanding job supporting the Co-Man program and members of The Group agreed by selecting them for this prestigious honor.”

Presented annually, The Group Co-Man vendor awards honor supplier partners who have shown outstanding dedication and support of The Group Co-Man operation and programs. The Co-Man enterprise began with members deciding to open a jointly-owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.

“High order fill rates are valued by members of The Group. Autolite delivered consistently high order fill rates, allowing them to meet the needs of their customers,” said Pavey. “We congratulate them on this award and thank all supplier partners who participate in Co-Man for their continued support of this very important program.”