Knock, Knock, Who’s There? A Qualified Tech!

I recently stopped at a local high school in the Akron, OH, area and spent time with Chad, an instructor who is preparing seniors for a potential job in automotive service and repair. He shared with me the following event that happened that morning.

A few hours before my afternoon arrival, Chad tells me that a local shop owner named Mitch rang the doorbell outside the locked door leading to the school’s bays.

Mitch explains to Chad that he owns a five-bay shop a few miles from the school and is in search of a technician who would possibly have interest in joining his shop following graduation from high school.

Chad shows Mitch the lab, which is an impressive facility filled with vehicles needing repair, multiple lifts and standard equipment. He explains to Mitch that of the 24 students preparing to graduate, nearly all are G1 ASE Certified, and at least half will be certified by passing at least four of the eight A1 exams.

Mitch discovered he’ll have no problem finding a student to hire and mentor.

Problem solved? Maybe, but the success of the decision to hire this young tech will be determined as much by Mitch, as it will by this young man. For Mitch, a plan to mentor and provide career guidance and an environment that will welcome his newest hire is critical to the success of his newest tech and, perhaps, his business.

The shortage of qualified technicians is real and I’m telling you the solution is around the corner from your shop. Find a local high school or two-year college providing automotive service instruction and introduce yourself to the instructor. Get to know the students by volunteering your time and expertise.

These students are the future and may dictate the success of your future.