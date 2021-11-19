 KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

on

Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets

on

Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints

on

PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021
Auto Pros on the Road banner
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) Video
play

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO) Video
play

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

This snap knife features an innovative stabilization bar and multiple non-slip gripping zones for precise work.
Advertisement
 

on

KNIPEX Tools introduces its universal snap knife, the CutiX (90 10 165 BKA), with an innovative stabilization bar that keeps the blade from bending for quicker cutting.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The CutiX’s unique, extendable stabilization bar can be engaged or retracted based on application. The stabilization bar allows the user to apply more pressure directly on the blade. The CutiX also features a hardened steel pin to secure the blade.  

Constructed with a lightweight magnesium housing, the CutiX has non-slip gripping surfaces and two separate sliders — one for the blade and one for the stabilization bar. 

“The CutiX is designed to be a quick, precise and user-friendly universal snap knife,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager, KNIPEX Tools. “The stabilization bar keeps the blade from bending, which allows users to make quick and precise cuts in seconds.”

Suitable for all 18mm snap-off blades, the CutiX comes with two blades that have seven cutting points, stored in the handle. Blades can easily be replaced with just a push of the button. A built-in tether attachment point on the CutiX can be used with the KNIPEX Tethered Tools System.

Advertisement

To view a video of the KNIPEX CutiX, visit: https://youtu.be/KUaIWHB-J0s

For more info: knipex-tools.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Rislone Fuel System Cleaner Can Help With Rising Gas Prices

Products: Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

Products: GMB Now Offers GDI Fuel Pumps For 12 Million VIO

Products: Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService