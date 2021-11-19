KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

KNIPEX Tools introduces its universal snap knife, the CutiX (90 10 165 BKA), with an innovative stabilization bar that keeps the blade from bending for quicker cutting.

The CutiX’s unique, extendable stabilization bar can be engaged or retracted based on application. The stabilization bar allows the user to apply more pressure directly on the blade. The CutiX also features a hardened steel pin to secure the blade.

Constructed with a lightweight magnesium housing, the CutiX has non-slip gripping surfaces and two separate sliders — one for the blade and one for the stabilization bar.

“The CutiX is designed to be a quick, precise and user-friendly universal snap knife,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager, KNIPEX Tools. “The stabilization bar keeps the blade from bending, which allows users to make quick and precise cuts in seconds.”

Suitable for all 18mm snap-off blades, the CutiX comes with two blades that have seven cutting points, stored in the handle. Blades can easily be replaced with just a push of the button. A built-in tether attachment point on the CutiX can be used with the KNIPEX Tethered Tools System.