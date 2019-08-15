King Introduces High-Strength Coated MC Bearings

King Engine Bearings has developed and produced a new line of engine bearings especially designed for superior service life and performance for today’s mo­­dern engines. Continuous internal combustion engine development has resulted in ever-decreasing minimum oil film thickness values, higher cylinder pressures, temperatures and loads, smaller load carrying bearing surfaces and lighter components.

In addition, start/stop technology produces more frequent mixed lubrication and metal-to-metal contact conditions. To address these challenges, King’s MC line of high-strength, bimetal bearings features one of King’s proprietary and in-house applied coatings. According to King, the MC bearing line offers excellent anti-friction properties, outstanding wear and seizure resistance, high load capacity and high temperature compatibility. These are the exact characteristics needed to provide superior service life and performance – whether in a start/stop application or a modern small displacement/turbocharged/high output engine, the company says.

Jasper Engines and Transmissions was in on the ground floor of MC product testing and engine range coverage. King is a long-standing partner and key supplier to Jasper. Russ Hayes, product design engineering group leader at Jasper, said “We put all our new engine platforms through weeks of long and severe dyno testing. For the Ford 3.5L Ecoboost, we increased our tune substantially over stock to achieve 412HP @5200 RPM and 472 ft. lbs. of torque @3400 RPM. We punished these bearings during our testing. After all we put them through, these bearings were still comparable to new … the best we’ve seen!”

King’s bimetal polymer coated MC bearings are now available for Ford Ecoboost 3.5L, GM LS, Ford 5.0L/302, Subaru EJ20-EJ27, Toyota 2GR and more. All feature a 5-10 micron polymer coating layer that contains solid lubricant and ceramic additives.