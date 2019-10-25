King Debuts New Coatings At SEMA

King Engine Bearings will introduce two new polymer-coated bearing series for extreme load racing applications, and a special polymer-coated series for start/stop engines. Plus, there will be daily drawings for free tickets to an upcoming Monster Jam event.

In addition to showcasing its already popular tri-metal XPC race bearing series, King will introduce the GPC and TFC polymer-coated race bearing series, developed for the most challenging motorsports applications.

According to the company, GPC is a polymer-coated tri-metal silver based alloy designed to handle 17,000 PSI compared to available race materials that peak at 11,000 PSI. King GPC bearings are ideal for ultra high load circle track, off-road and marine race applications. TFC is a bronze based tri-metal construction coated with a unique polymer designed for engines that experience continuous metal-to-metal contact. Its most typical applications are Top-Fuel and Pro Mod drag race engines, MC is a new bi-metal polymer-coated bearing series designed specifically for start/stop and direct injection engines, but also excellent for traditional engines that would benefit from additional seizure resistance.

King’s SEMA booth (No. 24933) will feature a daily raffle of a family four pack of tickets to an upcoming Monster Jam event. Winners can choose the event they wish from the list of available events.