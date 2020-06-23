Connect with us

Killing Covid-19 With Reflashing

The new software enables the climate control system to heat the interior beyond 133 degrees F for 15 minutes.
Ford has designed a new heater software enhancement to pilot with its Police Interceptor SUV that bakes the vehicle’s interior until viruses inside are killed. Using the powertrain and climate control systems, the new software enables the climate control system to heat the interior beyond 133 degrees F for 15 minutes.

The software warms up the engine to an elevated level, and both heat and fan settings operate on high. The software automatically monitors interior temperatures until the entire passenger compartment hits the optimal level, then that temperature is maintained for 15 minutes. To research the effectiveness of this sanitization method, Ford worked closely with The Ohio State University to determine the temperature and time duration needed to help inactivate the COVID-19 virus.

Law enforcement will have multiple ways to monitor progress. Hazard lights and taillights will flash in a pre-set pattern to notify when the process has begun, then will change at the end to signal completion. The vehicle’s instrument cluster will also indicate progress. A cool-down process brings the temperature down from its highest points.

Used to supplement recommended cleaning methods, safely heating the passenger compartment can help ensure vehicles are properly disinfected before being deployed again.

Large departments with their own service centers can install the software solution using their own diagnostic service tools, while other fleets can work with their local dealers to install the software for 2013-19 Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

