Keystone Automotive Operations Launches Jobber And Installer Friendly E-commerce Website PartsVia.com

Keystone Automotive Operations has announced the launch of its e-commerce website, PartsVia.com, a consumer-facing, transactional destination that connects the company’s extensive supply chain network and infrastructure to parts and accessory installers and retailers. The release of PartsVia.com represents the second phase of the innovative parts and accessories sales network that further links brick and mortar jobbers and installers to retail consumers, said the company.

PartsVia.com features consumer-friendly parts search tools in addition to an interactive garage integration allowing users to view their selected parts and accessories on their vehicles prior to purchase and installation.

“As the automotive aftermarket retail landscape continues to evolve, it is important that we develop tools that leverage the strengths of Keystone along with those of our jobber partners and suppliers,” says Keystone VP, Category Management, Larry Montante. “PartsVia.com provides our jobbers both new customers and a new revenue stream as they engage more as network dealers in Parts Via.”

The initial phase of Parts Via was introduced in 2017 as an innovative sales network linking brand partners’ organic site traffic to local brick and mortar business via a “Buy Now” button. In rolling out Phase II, PartsVia.com, it is expanding the idea and benefits that go to all the network dealers via this special e-commerce site. The company will now deliver a comprehensive solution in a standalone website that allows more than 2,000 network dealers to benefit by participating in the program. PartsVia.com consumers benefit from the convenient option of one-day pick up from their local store with no additional shipping cost, along with the alternative option to choose at-home delivery and pay extra for freight.

“PartsVia.com is structured to drive traffic to the network dealers,” says Montante. “Regardless of the shipping and delivery method chosen, profits from the transactions are shared among the participating network dealers.

“Parts Via and PartsVia.com leverage our network of jobbers to provide consumers the ability to pick up their purchases at their local store with the option of having their parts installed onsite,” added Montante. “This process delivers business to participating network dealers and opportunities to provide service and add-on sales as they build a relationship with consumers who may have transacted elsewhere.”

This connected marketplace advantage of Parts Via and PartsVia.com will also be enhanced by the introduction of the soon-to-be-announced, Parts Via Loyalty Program – a multi-tiered rewards program that allows Keystone customers to monitor their status in real time and redeem their points toward a variety of member rewards.

2019 SEMA Show attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Parts Via and PartsVia.com along with the Interactive Garage when they visit the Keystone booth No. 21249, while those who will not be attending the show are encouraged to speak to their Keystone representative for more information or visit PartsVia.com.