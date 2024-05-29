Keynote Speaker Announced for AAPEX 2024

Award-winning sports broadcaster, host, entrepreneur and television personality Erin Andrews has been announced as the Keynote Breakfast speaker for AAPEX 2024, according to the latest press information.

“Join us at the Keynote Breakfast for an address by one of the most prominent voices of FOX NFL as she shares her inspiring story and highlight-reel-worthy insights to kick off the event,” AAPEX organizers shared.

Andrews will also be moderating Tuesday Morning Huddle: The New Industry Titans.

That panel will include automotive aftermarket leaders from Advance Auto Parts, Arnold Oil Company, AutoZone, Genuine Parts Company, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.