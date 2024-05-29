 Keynote Speaker Announced for AAPEX 2024 – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Keynote Speaker Announced for AAPEX 2024

Award-winning sports broadcaster, host, entrepreneur and television personality Erin Andrews has been announced as the Keynote Breakfast speaker for AAPEX 2024.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Award-winning sports broadcaster, host, entrepreneur and television personality Erin Andrews has been announced as the Keynote Breakfast speaker for AAPEX 2024, according to the latest press information.

Related Articles

“Join us at the Keynote Breakfast for an address by one of the most prominent voices of FOX NFL as she shares her inspiring story and highlight-reel-worthy insights to kick off the event,” AAPEX organizers shared.

Andrews will also be moderating Tuesday Morning Huddle: The New Industry Titans.

That panel will include automotive aftermarket leaders from Advance Auto Parts, Arnold Oil Company, AutoZone, Genuine Parts Company, and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

You May Also Like

News

AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraising Initiative

The campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) announced the launch of its 65th-anniversary fundraising initiative. Running through July 1, 2024, the campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each. This impactful effort highlights the industry's commitment to taking care of its own, the AACF said. 

From sudden illness and death to natural disasters, the foundation has provided assistance to industry professionals and their families during their darkest hours. As AACF celebrates its 65th year of service, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide financial support and resources to those in the automotive aftermarket industry in need, the organization said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Nadine Battah
ASE Practice Tests Available Online

You can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to your study plans.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Dayco Adds Almost 30 Part Numbers in March

The 29 new part numbers will be available by the end of March for distributors interested in adding to their product coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE urges industry members to embrace Automotive Service Professionals Month as a platform for expressing gratitude.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehlo Acquires Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Shop-Ware is a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent automotive aftermarket repair shops.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers