Ken-Tool Introduces Air Boss Pneumatic Tool Series

Ken-Tool announces the new Air Boss Pneumatic Tool Series are officially in stock and available through Ken Tool’s distribution network.

The Air Boss line of impacts are a lightweight series made of a magnesium alloy, which provides enhanced strength and durability over traditional impact wrenches. This exclusive design extends the life of the tool resulting in a lower cost of ownership. The ergonomic design is 20% lighter, reducing fatigue and making the impact more comfortable for all users and applications.

The Air Boss line of tools range in size from the following: Micro Stubby impacts (26402) with a 3/8-in. drive and the 26403 with a 1/2-in. drive. The tools weigh less than 2.5 lbs., while being capable of providing 400 ft.-lbs. of takeoff force.

The Heavy-Duty impact has a 1-in. extended anvil (26409) and weighs just 22 lbs. and provides 1,850 ft.-lbs. max torque, useful for larger projects that require additional power and durability.