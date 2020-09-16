Connect with us

Ken-Tool Introduces Air Boss Pneumatic Tool Series

The Air Boss line of tools range in size and weigh less than 2.5 lbs., while being capable of providing 400 ft.-lbs. of takeoff force.
Ken-Tool announces the new Air Boss Pneumatic Tool Series are officially in stock and available through Ken Tool’s distribution network.

The Air Boss line of impacts are a lightweight series made of a magnesium alloy, which provides enhanced strength and durability over traditional impact wrenches. This exclusive design extends the life of the tool resulting in a lower cost of ownership. The ergonomic design is 20% lighter, reducing fatigue and making the impact more comfortable for all users and applications. 

The Air Boss line of tools range in size from the following: Micro Stubby impacts (26402) with a 3/8-in. drive and the 26403 with a 1/2-in. drive. The tools weigh less than 2.5 lbs., while being capable of providing 400 ft.-lbs. of takeoff force.

The Heavy-Duty impact has a 1-in. extended anvil (26409) and weighs just 22 lbs. and provides 1,850 ft.-lbs. max torque, useful for larger projects that require additional power and durability.

Seven additional impacts are available as well, including: 

  • A Mini Stubby (26400, 26401), in 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. drive, with 450 ft.-lbs. max torque. 
  • A Traditional pistol style, 1/2-in. impacts, two of which are standard duty (26404, 26405) with 780 ft.-lbs. max torque, while two are Heavy Duty (26406, 26407), providing 1,250 ft.-lbs. max torque. Both the Traditional and Heavy Duty come in either a standard anvil or an extended anvil. 
  • Along with these tools, Ken tool offers an 3/4-in. drive pistol style impact (26408), providing 1,325 ft.-lbs. max tTorque. 

All of these professional tools include a one-year warranty, which will be serviced by Power Tool Repair, located in Akron, OH. 

All versions of the Air Boss tools are now in stock and are available through leading tire industry and tool distributors worldwide.  

For more information about this and other professional tire-changing and shop tools, visit www.kentool.com

