Keep Drivers Comfortable with Airborne Contaminant Control

Oil changes are one of the first projects that DIYers and experienced automotive pros learn how to perform. This maintenance task is vital to vehicle performance, relatively easy to do and performed at regular intervals, so most customers understand its importance.

All drivers need to stay on top of oil changes, especially with more cars on the road as the economy and in-person work rebound from the pandemic. It’s no surprise then, that oil and oil filters receive a large share of attention and consumer spend for automotive maintenance. Per a 2021 IBIS World report, oil change services are more than a $7 billion market.

Beyond regular oil changes, other recurring maintenance needs may not be so top of mind, even for drivers who perform their own basic maintenance.

Customers readily purchase common products like wiper blades, vehicle fluids and headlights or taillights. This is likely due to their commonality, availability, ease of installation and immediate benefits. But one replacement part that should be included in this group is a cabin air filter.

Help Customers Experience Improved Driving Comfort

Numerous airborne particulates kicked up on the road can enter a vehicle’s cabin through the ventilation system, exposing the driver and passengers to irritating dust, dirt, pollen, allergens, and other contaminants.

In 1989, cabin air filters were introduced as an OEM part and have grown in popularity and practicality ever since.

Most post-2005 vehicles come equipped with one of these filters which are designed to keep contaminants from entering the cabin.

Over time, a clogged cabin air filter will inhibit proper air flow into the vehicle, overworking the HVAC system and saturating the air with harmful particles. This is why regular replacement – and choosing a cabin air filter that balances both filtration and airflow – is crucial.

FRAM’s newest premium cabin air filter, FRAM TrueAirTM, captures 95% of harmful airborne bacteria- and virus-carrying particles as small as 0.3 micron thanks to an innovative N95 grade media. These filters are designed with dual-layered protection to filter out 99% of dirt, dust, pollen and allergens, keeping the air in the vehicle’s cabin clean.

Another cabin air filter option, FRAM Fresh Breeze®, is engineered with Arm & HammerTM baking soda and activated carbon embedded in the filter media. These unique features combine to provide deodorizing properties while also filtering out up to 98% of airborne contaminants to keep the cabin air clean and fresh.

FRAM® recommends changing the cabin air filter every 12 months or 12,000 miles to maximize quality airflow, optimize filtration efficiency and protect the vehicle’s heating and cooling system from strain.

FRAM® cabin air filters install quickly and easily, taking as few as 15 minutes to have in place so drivers can enjoy clean cabin air right away.

FRAM® has a legacy that goes back decades and is always working to deliver leading technology and innovations. FRAM® delivers a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces. If you’re already protecting your customers’ engines with quality engine air and oil filters, your customers deserve cabin air filtration that keeps them riding comfortably. Explore the full offering of trusted filters at FRAM.com.

This article is sponsored by: FRAM®