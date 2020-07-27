Kasey Kahne Video Features ASE Renewal App

In a new video from NASCAR great Kasey Kahne, automobile service professionals can learn how they can extend their ASE certifications without setting foot in a test center by using the ASE Renewal App.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and Kasey Kahne Racing have partnered for 20 years to promote the high standards of service and repair achieved through assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals. In the new video, Kahne shares how the ASE Renewal App gives technicians an easy, remote option for managing certifications by testing their technical knowledge through an app for phones, tablets and computers.

The ASE Renewal App program is available to technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9). A free three-day trial is available and once subscribed, service professionals will receive one question per area, per month sent to their phone, tablet or desktop computer. If they get eight questions correct, their certification will be extended by one year. App users can also continue to answer questions each month after getting eight per area correct in order to expand their knowledge.

To view the new Kasey Kahne video, visit http://www.ase.com/app. For more information about the ASE Renewal App or to sign up, visit www.ASERenewalApp.com.