Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

The new DC-HF compact desiccant dryers are for point-of-use or other low-flow applications from 7 to 40 scfm and pressures from 58 to 218 psig.
Kaeser Compressors has announced a new DC-HF series of compact desiccant dryers for point-of-use or other low-flow applications from 7 to 40 scfm and pressures from 58 to 218 psig. These heatless, twin tower regenerating dryers are ideal for sensitive applications that require pressure dew points from -40°F to -94°F.

All DC-HF dryers now include the Eco-Control Smart controller with Modbus TCP communications, remote on/off control, maintenance timers and operational displays. DC-HF dryers also feature operating modes which reliably meet required pressure dew points in either a fixed cycle or with the optional demand-based PDP control kit.

With easy installation as floor or optional wall-mounted units, the DC-HF dryers feature aluminum desiccant cartridges, purge solenoid valves and maintenance-free shuttle valves. Coalescing pre filter and dust collecting after filters are standard and can be installed in multiple configurations to fit tight spaces. Plus, the DC dryers’ snap-on front panel provides quick and easy access to valves, silencers and the controller if needed.

Kaeser’s premium-quality desiccant has uniform, crush-resistant beads that maximize the accessible surface area, increase moisture capture and minimize dusting.

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/cleanair. To be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.

