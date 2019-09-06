JohnDow Introduces New Foot Pump For Low-Profile Oil Drains

JohnDow Industries recently introduced another major enhancement to its extensive line of oil drains and fluid handling equipment. In an effort to increase customer productivity and efficiency of operation, the new General Fluid Transfer Foot Pump (JDI-FP1) has been developed.

According to JohnDow, this foot pump is ideal for transferring used oil and other nonflammable fluids in the shop from low profile drains into a waste oil containment system. The pump improves productivity and ergonomics while transferring fluids. It is perfect for the shop that handles multiple types of fluids while not utilizing a diaphragm pump for transferring fluids. The pump will siphon fluids from a variety of drain styles and capacities.

Brian Morgan, national sales manager for JohnDow, said, “This new Foot Pump is a perfect example of one of our primary objectives – developing new add-ons and enhancements that create major efficiencies to our existing product lines. John Dow’s fluid handling products represent the most extensive line of oil drains and fluid handling equipment on the market today. Our quality products and

innovative designs definitely set us apart from the competition. These types of new enhancements are vital in continuing to develop the finest product offering.”

(JDI-FP1) General Fluid Transfer Foot Pump features include:

• 6’ suction hose 1” in diameter;

• 8’ discharge hose with J hook;

• approximately 8 strokes per gallon;

• ideal for use with JDI-17PLP; and

• constructed of durable poly propylene.

The extensive JohnDow Fluid Handling product line includes economy oil drains, pump assist oil drains, self-evacuating oil drains, low-profile oil drains, fluid evacuators and combination drains.

JohnDow products include fuel storage and handling equipment; used oil and fluid handling equipment; auto service equipment; exhaust extraction systems; small parts and TPMS solutions; and LED work lights.

For additional information on JohnDow and its products, visit johndow.com.