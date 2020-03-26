Connect with us

JohnDow Industries Introduces New Line Of Fluid Extractors

JDI says the three new extractors provide a clean, fast and simple way to evacuate a wide range of fluid types.
on

JohnDow Industries (JDI) has announced the introduction of a new line of fluid extractors. JDI says the three new extractors provide a clean, fast and simple way to evacuate a wide range of fluid types, including engine oil, transmission fluids, gear oil, coolant, brake fluids, and more. The extractors are perfect for use with automobiles, small engines, marine, landscaping equipment, all-terrain-vehicles (ATV), motorcycles, farm equipment, snowmobiles and other machinery. 

“Our focus is always on the service professional and what they need to make their jobs easier and their businesses run efficiently and safely,” said Rob Christy, vice president of sales and marketing for JohnDow Industries. “These extractors fit well in our extensive product offering and have tremendous new market potential.”

The easy-to-use extractors are designed to remove fluids through filler ports and dipstick tubes and include a manual hand pump version, an air/pneumatic version, and an air/pneumatic brake fluid exchanger. The fluid extractors are designed using a durable polyethylene construction that is impervious to automotive and household chemicals. The extractors also include five feet of flexible hosing and rigid dip-stick tubes for engine oil removal. The hose assembly incorporates an in-line fluid shut off valve and universal adapter for brake bleeding while the air shut off valve allows the unit to be used away from an air source. The new extractor line includes a 2.7-gallon pneumatic model (JDI-277EV); a 1.7-gallon hand pump model (JDI-172EV) and a .5-gallon pneumatic model designed exclusively for brake fluid exchanging (JDI-050EV). 

“The JohnDow line of fluid extraction products is designed to meet the requirements of a myriad of applications and industries and these new products are a logical addition to our line,” said Brian Morgan, national sales manager for JohnDow Industries. “With these new extractors being in full retail packaging, a whole new opportunity for JohnDow opens up to add a new customer base.”

For more information on JohnDow Industries, visit www.johndow.com.

on

