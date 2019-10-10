JohnDow Combines 17-Gallon Poly Low-Profile Oil Drain with New Foot Pump

JohnDow Industries recently introduced its new combination low-profile oil drain (JDI-17FPLP) to include the addition of the recently developed General Fluid Transfer Foot Pump to the existing 17-gallon Poly Low-Profile Oil Drain.

This oil drain is designed for use with heavy-duty trucks, buses, RVs and other low-profile heavy-duty equipment. It is ideal for use with oil and engine coolants. This high-impact polyethylene tank is strong and durable as well as dent resistant and lightweight for easy handling.

(JDI-17FPLP) Product Features Include:

17-gallon capacity

7 ¾-in. ground clearance

High-impact roto-molded polyethylene construction

Reinforced ribbing providing added support

Four-caster design providing superior stability and mobility

Long reach T-handle making drain easy to position under the vehicle

T-handle folds for compact storage

Expanded metal shield reducing splash

Recessed drain valve providing optimal protection

NEW – General Fluid Transfer Foot Pump to transfer used oil and nonflammable fluids

The new foot pump is ideal for transferring used oil and other nonflammable fluids in the shop from the low-profile drains into a waste oil containment system. The pump will siphon fluids from a variety of drain styles and capabilities. The JohnDow Fluid Handling product line includes economy oil drains, pump-assist oil drains, self-evacuating oil drains, low-profile oil drains, fluid evacuators and combination drains.

Link: JohnDow Industries