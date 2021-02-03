Connect with us

JEGS Introduces Ratcheting Tubing Cutters

JEGS tubing cutters let you easily make clean cuts in tubing and pipes. Designed for use with mild and stainless steel, these tools, which come in a variety of sizes, can accommodate most jobs.  

The use of a cutting blade eliminates the rough edges that come with grinders and cut-off wheels. 

This versatile tool is designed for use in tight spaces. Pipe diameter and load resistance can be easily adjusted using the tension screw. The wide range of diameters this tool can cut opens up a range of possibilities for uses. 

Features 

  • Requires only 15 degrees of movement to work 
  • Removable head works in most situations where the handle would get in the way 
  • Cuts mild steel, aluminum, copper, brass and other materials 

For more information, visit jegs.com.

