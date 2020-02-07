JASPER Transmissions Used By 27 NASCAR Teams In 2020

The JASPER 4-Speed Transmission is being used by 17 team/driver combinations for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It is also being used by 10 team/driver combinations for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams are using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission in 2020: Stewart-Haas Racing, with drivers Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, and Cole Custer; Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., and Erik Jones; Front Row Motorsports, with drivers John Hunter Nemechek, and Michael McDowell; Petty Motorsports, with driver Bubba Wallace; Leavine Family Racing, with driver Christopher Bell; Gaunt Brothers Racing, with driver Daniel Suarez; Go Fas Racing, with driver Corey LaJoie; Germain Racing, with driver Ty Dillon; Premium Motorsports, with driver Brennan Poole; and Carl Long Motorsports, with driver Timmy Hill.

The following NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are using JASPER 4-Speed Transmissions in 2020: Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton; Stewart-Haas Racing, with driver Chase Briscoe; Kaulig Racing, with drivers Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger; and Carl Long Motorsports, with drivers Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and a third driver to be determined.

2019 was another highly successful season for drivers using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission. All four of the drivers in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four playoff standings drove cars equipped with JASPER 4-Speed Transmissions, including Series Champion, Kyle Busch. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars equipped with JASPER products accounted for 23 wins, 95 top-five finishes, 172 top-ten finishes, and earned 14 pole position starts in 2019.