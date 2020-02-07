JASPER Transmissions Used By 27 NASCAR Teams In 2020

The JASPER 4-Speed Transmission is being used by 17 team/driver combinations for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It is also being used by 10 team/driver combinations for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams are using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission in 2020: Stewart-Haas Racing, with drivers Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, and Cole Custer; Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., and Erik Jones; Front Row Motorsports, with drivers John Hunter Nemechek, and Michael McDowell; Petty Motorsports, with driver Bubba Wallace; Leavine Family Racing, with driver Christopher Bell; Gaunt Brothers Racing, with driver Daniel Suarez; Go Fas Racing, with driver Corey LaJoie; Germain Racing, with driver Ty Dillon; Premium Motorsports, with driver Brennan Poole; and Carl Long Motorsports, with driver Timmy Hill.
The following NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are using JASPER 4-Speed Transmissions in 2020: Joe Gibbs Racing, with drivers Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton; Stewart-Haas Racing, with driver Chase Briscoe; Kaulig Racing, with drivers Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, and AJ Allmendinger; and Carl Long Motorsports, with drivers Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and a third driver to be determined.
2019 was another highly successful season for drivers using the JASPER 4-Speed Transmission. All four of the drivers in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four playoff standings drove cars equipped with JASPER 4-Speed Transmissions, including Series Champion, Kyle Busch. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars equipped with JASPER products accounted for 23 wins, 95 top-five finishes, 172 top-ten finishes, and earned 14 pole position starts in 2019.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers using JASPER products accounted for 18 wins in 2019.
“We are going into 2020 excited and prepared for the workload,” said JASPER manager, Mark Harrah. “Our nine Associates have worked hard over the winter in our state-of-the-art facility to stay on top of our teams’ needs and expectations, going into the new race season.”