Connect with us

News

Jasper Partners With Find A Wrench

 

on

Jasper Engines & Transmissions, the nation’s leading remanufacturer of drivetrain components, and Find A Wrench (FAW), have partnered to offer tools and services for independent shop owners, and dealerships, struggling to find technicians, service advisers and service managers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Find A Wrench works with independent shops and businesses across the country, helping them find, and acquire top talent and develop strategies aimed at fixing their problems. FAW’s experienced staff specializes in recruiting technicians, service advisers and service managers, so owners can focus on running their businesses. 

The joint program, called FAW 4-Speed Recruiting, helps with technician recruiting through job boards, social recruiting, personalized outreach and applicant management.

“Our goal at JASPER is to find added value that we can bring to the aftermarket,” said JASPER Vice President of Sales, Joe McDonald. “Recruiting the right technician continues to be a big issue in our industry. Find A Wrench has brought a professional approach to recruiting talent, and something the JASPER brand can stand behind.”

“We’re excited to offer our loyal customer base another tool to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment,” added McDonald.

“Finding technicians to hire in this market is no easy task,” said Find A Wrench President, Jay Goninen.  “JASPER understands this challenge and wants to find a way to help keep their customers’ shops fully staffed. At Find A Wrench, we can help their shops do just that.”

Advertisement

“Jasper Engines & Transmissions is a top name in the aftermarket, and we’re proud to be associated with them,” Goninen added. “We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with JASPER as a preferred partner for their customers’ shops.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Jasper Partners With Find A Wrench

on

Dana Announces Electrification, Digital Product Training

on

Check Out The February Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

on

Mitchell 1 Offers Trip To Orlando Shop Management Workshop
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Dana Announces Electrification, Digital Product Training

News: Jasper Partners With Find A Wrench

Video: VIDEO: Damaging Engine Gaskets Due To Over Pressurization

Diagnostics: Diagnosing Audi A8 TPMS Issues

Diagnostics: Turbo Tools: Boost Drivability, Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect