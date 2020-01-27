Jasper Opens New Branch In Pensacola, Florida

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has opened a branch office in Pensacola, Florida, to better serve the businesses in the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama markets.

JASPER’s newest branch is located at 7770 Sears Boulevard in Pensacola.

“As we continue to expand our nationwide footprint, improving our availability and customer service is something JASPER is very committed to,” said Kevin Powell, JASPER director of branch operations. “Our new Pensacola facility will allow us to service most customers in this market with a JASPER truck up to five days a week.”

The 10,000-square-foot Pensacola facility will have diesel fuel and air components, gas and diesel engines, transmissions and differentials in its inventory.

“The growth in the panhandle has exceeded our expectations,” said JASPER Regional Vice President, Richard Olson. “So, it is only natural to have a physical location for our great customers.”

Jasper Engines & Transmissions currently has 49 branch offices, and two distribution centers, servicing the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.