JASPER Offers Reman GM Class-1 DOD/AFM Delete Engine

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the release of the GM Gen IV 5.3L Class-1 engine, with an available DOD/AFM Deleted option.

This unit cannot be currently sold in California.  It is currently available for the following applications:

• 2007-2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado

• 2007-2009 GMC Sierra, Yukon

AFM (Active Fuel Management) and DOD (Displacement on Demand) refer to cylinder de-activation. GM used cylinder de-activation as a fuel economy measure.  

“JASPER offers this engine due to customer complaints of excessive oil consumption, lifter failure or cam failure on their original engine, plus the need for extra power,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER Research and Development group leader. “We removed the DOD/AFM lifter and valley plate and replaced them with non-DOD/AFM options, and a Class-1 Non-AFM/DOD camshaft.  This engine option provides up to 53 additional horsepower and 20 extra lb-ft of torque.

“A Diablo i3 tuner is included with the purchase of this engine to reprogram the ECM, and remove the command for the DOD/AFM,” added Boeglin. “The tuner has preloaded settings available for different octane fuels, transmission shift time/pressure adjustments, tire size, and more.”

The GM Gen IV 5.3L Class-1 DOD/AFM Delete engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to three years, or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on the Jasper website or upon request.  

For more information, visit jasperengines.com

