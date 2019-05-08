Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced availability of gas and diesel turbochargers for select automotive applications.

Turbochargers for the following applications are now available for sale over-the-counter.

Make Year Model

Audi 2000-2009 1.9L A4, A6 TDI

BMW 2012+ 4.4L X6, 5 Series, 7 Series

GM 2011-2015 1.4L Cruze, Sonic

GM 2013+ 2.0L Cruze Diesel

Jeep 2005-2011 3.0L Grand Cherokee

Mercedes 2007-2009 3.0L C320, CLK320, CLS320, E280, E320,

ML280, ML320, R280, R320 CDI/Bluetec

Mercedes 2005-2011 3.0L E350, ML320 CDI

Saab 1997-2010 2.0L 9-3, 2.3L 9-5

Saab 1998-2003 3.0L 9-5

Volkswagen 2003.5-2006 1.9L Jetta (2003.5-’05), Golf, New Beetle TDI

“This is JASPER’s first offering into the automotive gas and diesel turbo market,” said Chris Himsel, JASPER Fuel and Air Division manager. “JASPER has always tried to be forward-thinking in the automotive marketplace. The launch of these turbochargers is an extension of product that JASPER recognizes as the wave of the future.”

“As more domestic and foreign vehicles utilize smaller displacement engines and add a turbocharger to help provide additional horsepower, JASPER took a proactive approach to offering these factory new options,” Himsel said. “JASPER’s Fuel & Air Division is the fastest-growing segment of our company, and this is just the first listing of applications, as we look into adding more options in the near future.”

Gas and diesel turbochargers for automotive applications are covered by a 1-Year, unlimited mileage, parts and labor warranty.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER products, call 800-827-7455, or visit jasperengines.com.