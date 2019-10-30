JASPER Offers GM Gen V 5.3L GDI Engines

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the availability of GM Gen V 5.3L GDI engines.

This engine is available for the following Chevrolet and GMC applications:

2014-2018 Silverado, Sierra

2015-2018 Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon

2016-2018 Silverado, Sierra (Hybrid)

“JASPER’s pistons have been redesigned with a larger 4.00 mm oil ring, compared to the OEM 3.00 mm oil ring, for improved oil control,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader. “We’ve added five times more oil drain back through the pistons that will help return oil to the crankcase, reducing the chance of ring sticking.”

“The fuel pump lifter is located in the valley of the engine and will be supplied with each JASPER remanufactured unit,” added Boeglin. “GM also relocated the PCV from the valve cover to the LOMA board with a ‘shaker valve’ which will also be supplied on our JASPER engine.”

The GM Gen V 5.3L GDI engine is covered by JASPER’s 3-Year/100,000 mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on JASPER’s website or upon request.