JASPER Offers GM 3.6L DOHC Engine With Optional GDI Fuel System Pre-Installed



Jasper Engines & Transmissions has expanded the availability of its remanufactured GM 3.6L Product Line.

JASPER announces the release of the GM 3.6L LLT engine option, available with Direct Injection (GDI) fuel injectors, fuel rails, injector harnesses and a fuel rail pressure sensor pre-installed. The engine is available for the following applications:

Buick

2009-2011 LaCrosse

2009-2017 Enclave

Cadillac

2008-2011 CTS, STS

Chevrolet

2009-2017 Traverse

2010-2011 Camaro

GMC

2009-2017 Acadia

“This engine option is a first for JASPER offering a GDI unit with injectors installed,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader. “It was developed due to the difficulty of installing the injectors, and rails, with the heads already on the unit. This unit is a great value for our customers, due to other costs involved with exchanging and replacing injectors on the standard engine.”

“It also eliminates the difficulty customers may face when installing injectors without potential damage to the seals,” added Boeglin.

The JASPER remanufactured GM 3.6L DOHC engine is covered by a 3-Year/100,000-Mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. The injectors, rails, harnesses and sensor have a one year warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on our website, or upon request.

For more information on the remanufactured products of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, call 800-827-7455 or visit jasperengines.com.