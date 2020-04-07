Connect with us

Products

JASPER Offers Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI Engine

The engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to three years or 100,000 miles.
Advertisement
 

on

Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced the availability of the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI engine. This engine is available for the following Ford and Lincoln applications:

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • 2011 – 8/26/2015 F150
  • 2015 – 6/23/2016 Transit
  • 2015 – 8/26/2015 Expedition and Navigator

“A JASPER remanufactured Ford 3.5L EcoBoost engine includes forged aluminum pistons that excel in both strength and durability,” said JASPER New Product Development Group Leader, Brad Boeglin. “JASPER also installs Inconel exhaust valves on this engine to compensate for the boosted GDI’s increased in-cylinder temperatures and high pressure.

“Turbochargers for the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost are not included on the engine, but they are available for purchase through JASPER,” Boeglin added.

The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to three years or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on our website or upon request. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

JASPER Offers Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI Engine

on

Quick-changes Made Faster with Snap-on SRPCR Snap Ring Pliers

on

Pico Technology Launches New Diagnostic Oscilloscopes

on

CRP Offers Rein Turbo Oil Feed Pipes For Audi, VW
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Lucas Oil Announces New eSports Involvement

Products: Quick-changes Made Faster with Snap-on SRPCR Snap Ring Pliers

Products: Pico Technology Launches New Diagnostic Oscilloscopes

Products: CRP Offers Rein Turbo Oil Feed Pipes For Audi, VW

Products: JASPER Offers Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI Engine

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor
Connect