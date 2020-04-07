JASPER Offers Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI Engine

Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced the availability of the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI engine. This engine is available for the following Ford and Lincoln applications:

2011 – 8/26/2015 F150

2015 – 6/23/2016 Transit

2015 – 8/26/2015 Expedition and Navigator

“A JASPER remanufactured Ford 3.5L EcoBoost engine includes forged aluminum pistons that excel in both strength and durability,” said JASPER New Product Development Group Leader, Brad Boeglin. “JASPER also installs Inconel exhaust valves on this engine to compensate for the boosted GDI’s increased in-cylinder temperatures and high pressure.

“Turbochargers for the Ford 3.5L EcoBoost are not included on the engine, but they are available for purchase through JASPER,” Boeglin added.

The Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbo GDI engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to three years or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on our website or upon request.