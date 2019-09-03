JASPER Includes Late-Model Applications In Expanded GM 6T70/6T75 Transmission Line

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the expanded availability of its remanufactured GM 6T70/6T75 FWD and AWD transmissions. These electronically controlled 6-speed transmissions are available on exchange for the following late-model GM vehicles:

• 2013-2017 Enclave, Acadia, Traverse (3.6L FWD & AWD)

• 2013 Equinox (3.6L AWD)

• 2013-2014 Terrain (3.6L AWD)

• 2013-2015 SRX (3.6L AWD)

• 2013-2016 XTS (3.6L FWD)

• 2013-2017 Terrain, Equinox (3.6L FWD)

• 2014-2016 Impala, LaCrosse (3.6L FWD)

Every Jasper remanufactured transmission is subjected to strict, high-quality processes:

• Disassembly, meticulous inspection and cleaning of components;

• All new and remanufactured parts are carefully inspected for correct tolerances, to ensure dependability;

• Jasper’s research and product development ensures inherent issues in OEM design are corrected;

• Dynamometer testing is performed using a state-of-the-art CAN (controller area network) to simulate in-vehicle operation to ensure trouble-free product results; and

• An available Premium Service Plan offers customers an even greater value.

The GM 6T70/6T75 is covered by Jasper’s three-year/100,000-mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on Jasper’s website or upon request.