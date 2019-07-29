News
ago

JASPER Expands Remanufactured GM 6T40/45/50 Transmission Line

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

JASPER Expands Remanufactured GM 6T40/45/50 Transmission Line

Advance Auto Parts Launches New Speed Perks Rewards Program

Walker Products Expands North American Mass Air Flow Program For Summer 2019

Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To 40%

Electronic Specialties Introduces New 10-Piece Back Probe Kit

NREL/Volvo Partnership Demonstrates Approach To Quantify Automated Vehicle Fuel Savings

Purolator, PurolatorONE, PurolatorTECH Expand Product Lines With More Than 60 New Filters

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To 40%

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the expanded availability of its remanufactured GM 6T40/45/50 FWD, and AWD, transmissions. These electronically controlled 6-speed transmissions are available on exchange for the following GM vehicles:

• 2012 Captiva Sport (AWD 3.0L)

• 2014-2015 Cruze (1.4L/1.8L)

• 2015 Encore/Trax/Sonic (1.4L) 

• 2015-2017 Equinox/Terrain (AWD 2.4L) 

• 2017 Equinox/Terrain/Captiva (FWD 2.4L)

Every Jasper remanufactured transmission is subjected to strict, high-quality processes, including:

• Disassembly, meticulous inspection and cleaning of components;

• All new and remanufactured parts are carefully inspected for correct tolerances to assure dependability;

• Jasper’s research and product development ensures inherent issues in OEM design are corrected;

• Dynamometer testing is performed using a state-of-the-art CAN control network to simulate in-vehicle operation to ensure trouble-free product results; and 

• An available Premium Service Plan offers customers an even greater value. 

In addition, “Jasper offers free rental of DREW Technologies J2534 pass through devices, and also offers shops the ability to rent a remote programming system,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER research and development group leader.

The GM 6T40/45/50 is covered by JASPER’s three-year/100,000-mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on the website or upon request.

Show Full Article