JASPER Expands Chrysler 68RFE Transmission Product Line

This transmission is now available for 2019 RAM 2500-3500 diesel engine applications in both 2WD and 4WD.
Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced an expansion of its remanufactured Chrysler 68RFE transmission product line.

JASPER installs the Sonnax Smart Tech Drum on all 68RFE applications. According to the company, this drum utilizes thicker, double-sided overdrive friction plates, which can withstand a higher heat capacity, preventing the chance of heat-related clutch plate warping.

A 68RFE heavy-duty transmission option is available with a Sonnax triple disc torque converter.  The converter provides a 50% increase in lockup torque capacity over stock versions, while maintaining a smooth lockup apply.  

The JASPER remanufactured 68RFE is covered by a parts and labor warranty of up to 

3 years, or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on the company’s website, or upon request.  

For more information, visit www.jasperengines.com.

Engine: Diagnostic Strategies For Variable Valve Timing Systems

